Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $733,154.73 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,520 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $721,566.80.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

