Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $990,300.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,576 shares in the company, valued at $39,688,055.04. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $977,175.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $128.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 24.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Agilysys by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

