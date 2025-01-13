Richard W. Smith Sells 2,576 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FedEx Trading Down 1.6 %
FDX opened at $270.59 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.61.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.61.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
