Richard W. Smith Sells 2,576 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FDX opened at $270.59 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

