Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $732,750.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,487 shares in the company, valued at $63,968,439.95. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $698,700.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $888,300.00.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.26. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
