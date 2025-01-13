Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CTO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,070,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,320. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 438,428 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $3,327,668.52.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.15. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

