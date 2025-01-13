Katherine Stueland Sells 51,420 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2025

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $162,505.60. The trade was a 96.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,407,709.08.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $805,951.75.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $279,590.57.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,569,074.38.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,628,651.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40.

GeneDx Stock Down 7.4 %

WGS opened at $89.38 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GeneDx by 617.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WGS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

