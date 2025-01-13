JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $841,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,787,347.60. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 0.5 %
JELD opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $655.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JELD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.
View Our Latest Analysis on JELD
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JELD-WEN
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.