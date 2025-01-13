JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $841,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,787,347.60. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 0.5 %

JELD opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $655.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

