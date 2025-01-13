Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells 53,962 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 53,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $2,267,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,347,913.16. This represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $3,171,645.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBW opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $563.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.49. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 705.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

