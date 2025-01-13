Graypoint LLC Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $703.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $703.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.86. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,604.46, a P/E/G ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America boosted their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.05.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

