Arabella Cecil Acquires 3,397 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £5,095.50 ($6,220.85).
Shares of OIT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.86) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.74. The company has a market cap of £186.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,541.67 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 147.16 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.22).
About Odyssean Investment Trust
Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.
