Arabella Cecil Acquires 3,397 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £5,095.50 ($6,220.85).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OIT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.86) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.74. The company has a market cap of £186.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,541.67 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 147.16 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.22).

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

