Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 68,859 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $3,171,645.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,820 shares in the company, valued at $16,020,589.20. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Sharon Price John sold 53,962 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $2,267,483.24.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBW stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.49. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 105,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

