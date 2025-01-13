AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CFO Sells $1,153,147.05 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.61. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AAR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.