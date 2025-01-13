DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $7,800,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at $52,366,158. This represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $20,379,238.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $3,220,136.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

