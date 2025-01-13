Kyle Sauers Sells 146,015 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 146,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $2,031,068.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023.03. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kyle Sauers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $318,988.20.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -699.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 72,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

