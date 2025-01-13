Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $1,672,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,772.60. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,382,400.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.