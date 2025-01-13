Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $3,331,172.92 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,923.04. This trade represents a 93.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $286,124.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $20,616.57.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $18,248.40.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. GeneDx's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

