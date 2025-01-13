Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $3,331,172.92 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $3,331,172.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,923.04. This trade represents a 93.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20.

On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $286,124.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $20,616.57.

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $18,248.40.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. GeneDx’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

