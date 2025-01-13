Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $2,283,886.08 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.2 %

TTD opened at $118.80 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

