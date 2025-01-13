Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $1,237,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,223,984.45. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $1,359,400.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $1,196,318.20.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $67.05 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,837,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Intapp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after buying an additional 256,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

