JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 125,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at $95,133,301. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00.

JELD opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $655.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

