Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $977,175.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,872.04. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $990,300.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $128.08 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 76.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

