Insider Buying: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Buys $2,679,806.74 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 204,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,679,806.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,411,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,347,454.14. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $295,765.47.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $2,333,466.40.

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $853,556.36.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $168,846.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $240,030.96.

Zymeworks stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Zymeworks’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

