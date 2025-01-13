10,280 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amcor by 827.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 554,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 105,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.23%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.