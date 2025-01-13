Michael Mente Sells 45,987 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,402,603.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,500. This represents a 38.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $29.24 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

