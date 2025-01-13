Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 33,751 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,751 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,655,866.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,779.07. This trade represents a 49.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZM stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

