Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,072,140.85 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,210. This trade represents a 48.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,402,603.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

Revolve Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

