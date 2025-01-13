International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226,004 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,916 shares of company stock worth $33,953,757 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $299.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

