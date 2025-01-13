International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,565 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after acquiring an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 916,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,877 shares of company stock worth $299,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.