ORG Partners LLC Buys 191 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 434.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $60,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ross Stores Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:ROST opened at $151.74 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.
Ross Stores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
