International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 301,965 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301,965 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 6,188.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,397,000 after acquiring an additional 235,597 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 10,766.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2,205.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $683.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $650.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.30. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $549.63 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.47.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
