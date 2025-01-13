International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 253,215 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,215 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after buying an additional 738,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after buying an additional 92,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

