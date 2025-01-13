Diversified Trust Co Makes New $126,000 Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 128.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 949,616 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 263.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.4 %

MEI stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $22.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.13%.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.