Diversified Trust Co Invests $209,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Bread Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE BFH opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

