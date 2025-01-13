Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,302 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $490,637.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,368.42. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,865 shares of company stock worth $1,734,268 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

