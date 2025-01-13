International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 433,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.96 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $156.37 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

