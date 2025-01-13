Diversified Trust Co Invests $220,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,537,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $175.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,262.58. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,932 shares of company stock valued at $20,635,430 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.