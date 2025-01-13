Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,153 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $3,292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 16.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

INCY stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 503.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock valued at $839,711 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

