Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $1.06 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 78,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,867,000 after buying an additional 291,335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 369,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 143,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 281,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Oscar Health stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.29 and a beta of 1.70. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $146,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,330.88. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,872.96. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

