Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $797,000 Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODD. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $12,085,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at $6,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at $3,722,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $2,056,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

