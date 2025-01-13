Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $797,000 Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODD. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $12,085,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at $6,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at $3,722,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $2,056,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $51.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.