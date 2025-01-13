Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

