Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

