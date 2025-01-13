Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,390 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 992.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

