iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,939,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 815,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 180,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

