Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.