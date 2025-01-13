Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

RUSHA opened at $54.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.