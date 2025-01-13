Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 25.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $109.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

