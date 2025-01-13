Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 409,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,753,000 after acquiring an additional 160,826 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,076.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

