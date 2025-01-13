Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $395.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.92 and a 200-day moving average of $301.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.73.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

