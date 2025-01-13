Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,748,000.

Shares of SGRY opened at $20.65 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

