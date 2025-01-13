Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Ichor by 85.4% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 197,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 377.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Down 2.1 %

ICHR stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.