Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 102,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,289,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

